McDonalds is launching a brand new menu this holiday season that gives customers the chance to snag free items for 12 days. Dubbed “The Mariah Menu,” the fast food chain partnered with iconic holiday singer Mariah Carey to launch the special menu on Dec. 13 in the U.S., which features a different free item each day through Dec. 24. A $1 minimum purchase is required on the McDonald’s app to get the daily deals.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO