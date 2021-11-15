ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida sticking with QB Jones at Mizzou, moving forward

By MARK LONG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRbQs_0cxWFMfF00
1 of 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen is sticking with quarterback Emory Jones for Saturday’s game at Missouri and probably the rest of the season.

Jones is coming off a record-setting performance in a 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and a score.

His 550 total yards broke Tim Tebow’s school record of 533 set in the 2010 Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati.

“It was fantastic,” Mullen said Monday. “It was so huge for Emory to just sit up there and just consistently perform time after time after time. To go and set the top performance for a quarterback in the history of Florida football, that is a pretty special deal, right?

“There’s a lot of great players and a lot of football played around here. When you sit atop the record book as a quarterback here at Florida, that’s a special deal.”

Mullen refused to even acknowledge that Jones’ success came against a middle-of-the-pack team from the Southern Conference that has the 122th-ranked defense (out of 123) in the Football Championship Subdivision. Only Texas Southern is ranked worse.

“We had a young guy set the all-time record in the history of Florida football,” Mullen said. “I don’t know that there’s a bigger narrative. That’s got to be a bigger narrative since … when? Tim Tebow. That’s a pretty big thing.”

Mullen benched Jones during a 49-42 loss at LSU last month, turning to redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson. Richardson played well and started the following week against top-ranked Georgia. He threw two interceptions and fumbled before getting knocked out of the lopsided loss with a concussion.

Richardson sprained a knee the following week dancing in the hotel the night before playing at South Carolina. Richardson, who dealt with injuries in high school, also missed two games earlier this season following a strained right hamstring.

Jones started against the Gamecocks despite dealing with flu-like symptoms all week and played with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. He got the nod again against Samford.

“I feel good about how I’m playing, but there’s a lot of improvement to be made,” Jones said. “We still have a couple games left, so that’s all I’ll keep trying to do. Us as a team, as an offense, we still have to try to go out here, have a great week of practice, go out there and perform on Saturdays.”

Now, it seems, it’s his job to lose moving forward.

“Emory’s been playing really well,” Mullen said. “I’m not going to say we might not have a good package or something to get Anthony in there. I’m still putting the plan together. But hopefully he’s fully available.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Dan Mullen firing Todd Grantham farce backfired

SEC college football analyst Paul Finebaum expressed his discontent with Dan Mullen, his decision to fire Todd Grantham and the Gators’ performance this weekend. Mullen’s Gators let Samford break all sorts of records on Saturday, including the highest-ever point total for an FCS team against a Power Five opponent. The Bulldogs even held a 42-35 halftime lead, the most points Florida has ever allowed in a single half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
chatsports.com

Tipsheet: Pressure mounts on Mullen as Florida prepares for Mizzou

Florida coach Dan Mullen is trying to keep angry boosters at bay after the Gators survived a 70-52 shootout against FCS opponent Samford Saturday. The Gators (5-5 overall, 2-5 in the Southeastern Conference) have won just five of their last 13 games, so Mullen was in no mood to debate the victory’s aesthetics.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Mizzou#American Football#Qb Jones#Ap#Samford#The Southern Conference#Lsu
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson sends message of support to Emory Jones

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson watched from the sideline Saturday as Emory Jones shattered the program's single-game record for total offense during a 70-52 win over Samford. When the game was no longer in doubt, Richardson reportedly told Gators coach Dan Mullen to keep Jones in the contest since he was close to eclipsing the record during a 550-yard outing.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Gators coach Dan Mullen sticking with Emory Jones at QB

Florida coach Dan Mullen is sticking with quarterback Emory Jones for Saturday’s game at Missouri and probably the rest of the season. Jones is coming off a record-setting performance in a 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and a score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB coach discusses Anthony Richardson, injury concerns moving forward

Florida fans have been clamoring for more appearances from redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson. It’s clear that Robinson provides a boost to the Gators offense whenever he’s in the game, but he hasn’t played since a start against Georgia on Oct. 30. However, Richardson had to depart the Cocktail Party...
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Gators coach Dan Mullen on hot seat heading to Mizzou

Florida coach Dan Mullen is coming off a shootout win over lower-level Samford  last weekend that reinforced many of the perceived shortcomings of a program that has been to three straight New Year's Six games: shaky recruiting that has led to a drop in talent, and shakier coaching that led to missed tackles and unforced errors
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy