3 Retail, Tech Stocks Nail Buy Points, New Highs; This One Sits On A 5,006% Rally

4 Retail Stocks To Check Out Today Amid Strong Retail Earnings. Retail stocks seem to be among the most active stocks in the stock market this week. For the most part, this is apparent as strong retail earnings and Commerce Department data points towards continued strength in consumer markets. Just yesterday, we saw earnings beats from the likes of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Namely, both companies topped Wall Street’s estimates in terms of earnings and total revenue for the quarter. For Walmart, its ongoing arrangements with manufacturers and extensive logistics systems continue to help it weather the supply chain storms. Meanwhile, higher consumer spending on home improvement projects seem to be driving sales for Home Depot now.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO