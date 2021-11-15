ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Retail, Tech Stocks Nail Buy Points, New Highs; This One Sits On A 5,006% Rally

By ALAN R. ELLIOTT
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market's initial momentum toward a rebound flagged Monday, as tech stocks led...

www.investors.com

Investor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: This Shipping Growth Stock Forms New Entry; Is It A Buy?

Shipping companies have been reaping the benefits of global supply-chain issues, which is why growth stocks like ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) have been rising. The company just reported strong earnings and is on its way toward a new buy point. The stock has shown notable action in recent weeks as...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Accelerating Earnings, Sales Growth Put This Growth Stock In Spotlight

Stock Spotlight highlights companies with strong earnings and sales growth. Today, we focus on Progressive Software (PRGS), whose fundamentals certainly warrant a deeper look. Growth stock Progressive Software, founded in 1981, is headquartered in Bedford, Mass. The company publishes business software applications. It currently serves over 1,700 independent vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers and 3…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Danaher Stock Shows Renewed Strength, Earns Key Rating Hike Amid Rising Profits, Sales

Manufacturing giant Danaher's (DHR) stock zoomed more than 37% higher in less than three months between mid-June and early September. From there it consolidated but lately it's shown renewed strength. On Wednesday it retook its 50-day line, and it continued climbing Thursday. Also on Thursday, Danaher stock's Relative Strength (RS) Rating climbed to 77, up from 69 the day before, amid strong sales and profits.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks Mixed In Late Trade As Amazon Breaks Out, Apple Leads Dow; Chips, Retailers Rally

The big benchmarks remained mixed in afternoon trade Thursday, as Dow Jones stock Cisco held the industrials in the red. Retailers, already in a positive mood after solid October data released on Tuesday, received another boost after strong earnings reports from Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), Victoria's Secret (VSCO) and others. Chip stocks rallied as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) chased Nvidia (NVDA) up the Philadelphia semiconductor index.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy These 3 Stocks Before Another Market Rally

Twilio, Teladoc, and Toast are three stocks trading for 31% to 56% below their 52-week highs. Twilio and Toast tumbled after poorly received quarterly updates, but growth is booming. Teladoc has some unique headwinds at the moment, but the future of virtual medical care makes too much sense to ignore.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Eye New Highs With Amazon, Apple In New Buy Zones; EV Leaders Sell Off

The stock market finished mostly higher Thursday, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed in on fresh record highs. After a tech-driven rally, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are in new buy zones. Today's Stock Market Action The Nasdaq and S&P 500 outperformed Thursday, rallying 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average…
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why This Disruptive Tech Stock Is Still Worth Buying

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is revolutionizing the travel and tourism industry. By crowdsourcing real estate from a network of 4 million hosts, the company creates a unique experience for guests, offering a greater range of locations and lodgings than any traditional hotel. In this Backstage Pass video, recorded on Nov. 5, Motley...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Intuit Stock Jumps As Financial Software Firm Crushes Earnings Targets

Financial software firm Intuit (INTU) late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter. It also guided higher than views for the current quarter and full year. Intuit stock jumped in extended trading. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.53 a share on sales of $2.01...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Tesla Stock Price Target Hiked To Street High As House Eyes New EV Credits

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised his price target for Tesla (TSLA) stock to $1,400 from $1,000 in a note to clients late Thursday, as the U.S. appears poised to vote on a reconciliation bill that includes EV credits for Tesla and other EV makers. Tesla stock closed higher on Thursday, while other EV stocks slumped.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Rambus Stock Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Rambus (RMBS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 86 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Retail Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Beat Earnings Estimates Today

4 Retail Stocks To Check Out Today Amid Strong Retail Earnings. Retail stocks seem to be among the most active stocks in the stock market this week. For the most part, this is apparent as strong retail earnings and Commerce Department data points towards continued strength in consumer markets. Just yesterday, we saw earnings beats from the likes of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Namely, both companies topped Wall Street’s estimates in terms of earnings and total revenue for the quarter. For Walmart, its ongoing arrangements with manufacturers and extensive logistics systems continue to help it weather the supply chain storms. Meanwhile, higher consumer spending on home improvement projects seem to be driving sales for Home Depot now.
RETAIL
Investor's Business Daily

Cup-With-Handle Base Harbors Many Winners Before Big Price Runs

When it comes to trading growth stocks, there is no pattern more reliable than the cup with handle base. Defined by IBD founder William O'Neil in his book "How to Make Money in Stocks," the pattern gets its name because it looks like the outline of cup and its handle when traced over a stock chart: A run-up to a new high, a pullback, a climb back and a final, shorter pullback before it launches. If the timing is right, the stock will be making new highs.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Missed Nvidia-Led Chip Rally? Analysts Still See 41% Upside

Computer chips are hot commodities in the S&P 500 — thanks to rampant shortages. But if you missed some of the industry's giant gains, analysts still think you have time. Nine S&P 1500 semiconductor stocks, including S&P 500 members like Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Micron Technology plus Smart Global (SGH), should be worth up to 41% more in 12 months than they are now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. That's based on the implied upside to analysts' 12-month price targets.
MARKETS

