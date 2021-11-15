Vikings PFF grades: Bottom three grades from the win over the Chargers

The Vikings defense stepped up in Week 10.

Minnesota forced Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert into mistakes on Sunday. The Vikings held tight enough in coverage to come out with the victory.

But Minnesota wasn’t perfect. The Vikings allowed 20 points. PFF graded each Minnesota player on the field. Here were the lowest-graded Vikings players on defense from Week 10:

Note: the Vikings players on this list had to play a minimum of 15 snaps. Players with lower grades who played less than 15 snaps will not be mentioned.

CB Mackensie Alexander

Photo: AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

PFF grade: 51.5

Analysis: Alexander gave up some big plays this week. He allowed four receptions on eight targets. He also picked up a big pass interference penalty while covering Keenan Allen. Overall, the Vikings nickel corner had a tough day.

CB Bashaud Breeland

Photo: AP Photo/Terrance Williams

PFF grade: 51.0

Analysis: Look, I thought Breeland played OK at times. He had a nice stop to force fourth down at one point. However, the Vikings corner allowed six receptions on seven targets. For the most part, PFF is correct on this.

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 50.3

Analysis: Kendricks had a sack and an interception. He also led the Vikings in tackles. Why his grade is so low here, I’m not entirely sure. He did allow four receptions, but you would think the big plays would make up for that.