As promised, New World’s public test realm went live yesterday after a brief technical delay – in fact, Amazon opened up more PTRs than originally planned. “As you probably know, our PTR was made available in US East and EU Central earlier today,” the studio posted overnight. “What you maybe don’t know is that we have opened up two additional test worlds, including one in US West and one in SA East just a moment ago. Help us test our huge-normous update, and make sure to post your feedback and test notes in the forums. Remember that you can make multiple characters, so try a different backstory every day!”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO