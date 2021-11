The landmark Paris climate agreement in 2015 talks about reducing emissions, but never actually mentions fossil fuels, despite the fact that they’re the main cause of the problem: Coal, oil, and gas caused 86% of CO2 emissions in the past decade, according to the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. At the global climate talks happening now, the fossil fuel industry has hundreds of lobbyists, a larger delegation than any country, in fact. But this week, the mention of “fossil fuels” finally showed up in a draft of the final agreement, with calls for phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies. And now, a smaller group of countries say they’ll go much farther and make plans to end fossil fuel extraction completely.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO