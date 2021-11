"Hello, Dr Williams. We have a new admission to the facility from the medical center and I need you to approve the orders." Allison was the new admission. Until recently, she had been a resident at another chronic care facility. But a few days earlier, she had been transferred to the local hospital for altered mental status that was probably related to inappropriate polypharmacy. She required long-term care, primarily for bipolar illness. After she was stabilized at the hospital, she was transferred to my facility.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO