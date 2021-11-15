TC Beer Week Event at Aerie Restaurant & Lounge

Get ready to be Hoppy in Traverse City on a self-guided tour featuring northern Michigan breweries and restaurants. Running from November 12-19, you can track your tour in a special Beer Week passport and enter to win prizes! Click here for more information

And to end TC Beer Week, Aerie Restaurant & Lounge (inside the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa ) is holding a very special beer and small plates pairing event

$25.00 all-inclusive | Aerie Restaurant & Lounge | Event starts at 6pm

Menu

Beer-Braised Pork Belly Sliders – pickled jalapeno cabbage slaw, sriracha mayo

Paired with: Short’s Local’s Light (American Lager, 5.2% ABV, 11 IBU)

Chicken Skewers – house-made beer barbecue sauce, mushroom, red onion, herbs

Paired with Short’s Superfluid (American Double India Pale Ale, 9.1% ABV, 85 IBU)

Soft Pretzel – beer cheese, micro cilantro

Paired with Short’s Bellaire Brown (American Brown Ale, 7% ABV, 19 IBU)

Pan De Mie (“French toast”) – hard cider pearls, cherry butter

Paired with Starcut Ciders Octorock (Semi-sweet, 4.9% ABV)