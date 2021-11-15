ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Judge sets $2 million bond for four suspects charged in death of woman kidnapped, tortured and killed in East Cleveland

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – A judge on Monday set bond at $2 million for four suspects charged in the killing of a woman who was kidnapped and tortured before she was found dead in East Cleveland. All four suspects are charged in connection with the death of Alishah Pointer,...

