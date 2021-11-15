ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restoring the Blean's most iconic waterway

By Milo Sumner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades ago, RSPB Blean woods would have been a part of a hectic timber industry, fuelled by wars and the need for ships. The priority was not its spectacular wildlife, peaceful woodland walks, or its resilience to any changes in climate, but simply the speed of which timber could be grown...

THE DAILY STAR

Ouleout cemetery's fountain statue to be restored

After an exhaustive search, the original statue that stood atop the Ouleout Valley Cemetery's fountain has been found and will be restored. Cemetery board member Jeff McCormack said he read through the minutes of the cemetery board meetings to determine when the statue was taken off the fountain. “In 1975,...
POLITICS
capecoralbreeze.com

Waterway Estates proposal presented

The public got an advance look at a proposal to add a marina project near the North Fort Myers/Cape Coral line. Lee County held an open-house type session at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center on Wednesday for the project that calls for a private party to build $9 million in various amenities on the county-owned Waterway Estates property on Inlet Drive.
LEE COUNTY, FL
One Green Planet

Canada Flood Kills Thousands of Farm Animals

A Pacific north-west storm-battered Canada, leaving thousands of farm animals dead and even more desperately in need of food and water. The torrential rains dropped a month’s worth of water in some areas over the course of two days in Canada. This weather caused floods and mudslides, resulting in thousands of people having to evacuate their homes. One person has reportedly died, and many more are missing.
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Millions of Birds Have Vanished Across Europe in The Last 40 Years

Humanity's close relationship with birds extends back tens of thousands of years. From helping us fish and hunt, providing us with soft comfort on which to sleep, to being our early long-distance messengers, these modern dinosaurs have gifted us with many incredible services, beyond merely being food, throughout our entire existence.  But one in six birds has quietly vanished across Europe since the 1980s, a new study has concluded. This amounts to a staggering loss of up to 620 million individual birds in the last 40 years. "What's worrying is that it's been happening almost unnoticed, invisibly, quietly in the background," Richard...
ANIMALS
#Water Level#Rspb Blean
mit.edu

Restoration's Ambition

With restoration at the center stage of global commitments to achieve sustainable development goals, reverse declines in biodiversity, and mitigate climate change, the need to bring the practice up to date could not be more urgent. With a magical machine measuring the rise and fall of ideas it is quite...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hop26: Australian brewers fight climate change by feeding carbon to algae

Australian beer makers have brewed up a novel way to fight climate change by capturing the carbon dioxide produced by fermenting hops and feeding it to micro-algae.The carbon emitted by fermenting hops to make a six-pack of beer can take a tree two days to absorb, experts say.To tackle that problem, the founders of Young Henrys Brewery in Sydney teamed up with scientists from the city’s University of Technology to set up two "bioreactors" filled with trillions of the tiny organisms.Inside the two 400-litre (105.6-gallon) bioreactors at the company’s brewery in Sydney, the algae absorb the carbon, then reproduce...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
The Laker/Lutz News

Cleanup efforts protect waterways

The rain couldn’t dampen anyone’s spirit at the 2021 International Coastal Cleanup, presented by the Rotary Club of New Port Richey. More than 1,200 volunteers worked their way throughout Pasco County, picking up 24,000 pounds of trash and litter along the roadways, public spaces and waterways during the event, according to a news release.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
