Disney World recently launched its Genie planning program through the My Disney Experience app. Along with Genie came Genie+, which is the paid system that has replaced FastPass+ in the parks. It’s $15 per day, per person and allows you to make reservations for the Lightning Lanes (old FastPass lanes) of 46 attractions across the parks. But, when you buy Genie+, you also get some other perks! One of those perks is exclusive PhotoPass Lenses you can use on your phone. We already saw a lot of the lenses when Genie+ launched, but now there are even more for you to check out!

