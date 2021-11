First-year head coach Ime Udoka looked very much the part on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Udoka’s Boston Celtics were up by as many as 19 points on the Cavs in the second half but blew their lead. Down 91-89 with 9.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Celtics entrusted guard Dennis Schroder to take the deciding shot. Schroder got a switch onto Cavs forward Cedi Osman, taking several seconds to do so, and missed a contested fadeaway two-pointer as time expired. While Jaylen Brown was out with a hamstring injury, leading scorer Jayson Tatum did play and was simply standing on the side for the entire final possession.

