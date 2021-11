WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With mild weather to bringing out customers, farmers who set up stands at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market are ending the season on a high note. "Better than last year with the pandemic," explained Ray Zimmerman of Zimmerman Farms in Pitman. "Everything's progressing better. But, so, each year, you know, gets a little better. We need more people working downtown. That hurts the market here. But I mean, it's definitely better than last year."

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO