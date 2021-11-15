ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Woman Weighing 604 Lbs. Feels Like She's 'Less of a Mom' Due to Her Weight: 'It's Hard for Me'

By Julie Mazziotta
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBianca Hayes was a weight loss surgery success story — after getting a gastric sleeve bypass, she had dropped pounds and was feeling healthier. Along the way, she met and fell in love with her now-partner Romonte, who had also had a gastric sleeve bypass, and the two had a...

people.com

Comments / 401

Nikki Gentry
3d ago

Gaining some weight during pregnancy is expected. Gorging non stop until you weigh 600lbs cannot be blamed on pregnancy and having children.

Reply(17)
94
Peace is Still 2
3d ago

If you did it once you can do it again !! You have to change your eating habit if you want to live longer, Find another alternative other than food to turn too when you have a let down. Like for instance when you have meltdown start singing "Fix it Jesus" or any gospel song to remove the thought of eating

Reply(66)
54
Joyce Desbiens
3d ago

She used her pregnancy as an excuse to stuff her face. She could have stuck to her diet and still be healthy as well as having a healthy baby. I am not saying this to be mean, I have to watch everything that I eat or risk gaining weight.

Reply
32
Related
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obese#Tlc#Slack
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

This Woman's Family Fell Out With Her Because She Lost Weight Before Her Sister's Wedding- But Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings are incredible. They are essentially parties on steroids, entirely dedicated to a couple’s super-strong bond and their love for one another (the best kind of party) and there are flowers everywhere. What’s not to love? And after almost two years of weddings being at threat of cancellation due to COVID-19, we’re all super excited to start attending them again.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Telegraph

What sleeping less than 6 hours a night does to your weight, mood and brain

Our sleep has taken quite the battering over 18 months of restrictions. The stress of the pandemic has led some to experience sleep difficulties dubbed “coronasomnia”, adding to the third of us who already suffer from sleep problems, according to the Sleep Foundation. Now, as schedules shift and more people are drifting back to the office, commutes mean that our schedules are shifting again. On top of this, we have the hour change next week, which always leaves me feeling discombobulated for the following week.
FITNESS
PopSugar

I Did This 10-Minute Workout For Stronger Knees For 2 Weeks and It Absolutely Helped Prevent Knee Pain

After two decades of running, my knees finally started to bother me after I began upping my mileage to train for half-marathons. My PT gave me some exercises and told me to cut down on my running, but come on! I couldn't stop running! I needed it for my mental health. But when the pain was so bad that even walking down stairs hurt, I was forced to stop and I took up rowing instead. But I still had occasional knee pain. I stumbled on this 10-minute workout for stronger knees from NASM-certified personal trainer, Jibby of Studio Jibby, and was shocked that after two weeks of doing it three times a week (which Jibby suggests), my knees truly started feeling better.
WORKOUTS
Daily Mail

Blind woman who gained her sight at 36 after cutting-edge eye surgery details her struggle to 're-learn how the world worked' - as she admits she had an 'identity crisis' after seeing herself in the mirror for the first time

A woman who spent her entire life being blind was suddenly able to see after undergoing life-changing eye surgery when she was 36 years old, but she has admitted that 're-learning and understanding how the world worked' was a lot harder than she ever imagined it would be. Olivia Durant,...
HEALTH
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
People

Tammy Slaton Decides to Leave Her Food Addiction Rehab After Hitting 631 Lbs.: 'I'm Homesick'

After eight weeks in rehab for her food addiction, Tammy Slaton is making progress, but she starts to worry the staff when she says she's thinking of leaving early. The 35-year-old star of 1000-Lb. Sisters came to the rehab center at 689 lbs., and her doctor gave her a goal of losing 100 lbs. before she went home. In this exclusive clip from the show's premiere on Monday, Slaton is "nervous" as she weighs in for her eight-week check-in.
FITNESS
Cincinnati Herald

Ask Ashlee: Couple disagrees on wife’s decision for weight-loss surgery

I have been contemplating getting a BBL for quite some time but I am constantly being talked out of it. I am not happy with my body at all, I have tried so many workout routines, supplements, eating guides, the whole nine. If you name it, trust me, I have tried it. I am just at the point where I want the weight off, the curves to pop and for me to love my body. My husband is completely against this idea, so much so that we have been in constant fights about the topic as a whole. He believes I look “fine” the way I am, even though I have gained a hefty 55 lbs since we have met. I was already a rather large woman and I love that he loves me this size, but I don’t and I just want him to understand that and support me. We can’t seem to meet eye to eye on this, and I’m about done discussing it. Who is right here?
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Woman, 74, who lost her hair due to coeliac disease and spent 20 years feeling too embarrassed to look in a mirror sobs as she is shown the results of 'astounding' transplant

A pensioner who spent years too embarrassed to look in the mirror or pose in photos due to her balding head was given a new lease of life after receiving a hair transplant. Brenda Vickers, 78, from Walkergate, Newcastle upon Tyne, said her confidence was shattered after 20 years of irreversible hair loss and a dramatically receding hairline due to her celiac disease.
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

A 7 Minute Arm Workout That'll Make You Feel Like A Superhero

If you’ve already given a few of our 7-minute workouts a try — and maybe those 7-minutes of you time working out have become a bona fide habit — remember that you can always extend it. If time becomes more available, you can tack a 7-minute arm workout onto that 7-minute leg workout, and you’ll still be coming in at 14 minutes. (If you’re feeling really ambitious, you can knock out all three of our targeted 7-minute workouts (get your core-work on!) at once—and spend a whopping 21 minutes doing it.) The point isn’t to meet some goal or live...
WORKOUTS
People

People

155K+
Followers
34K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy