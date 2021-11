A Twin Cities law firm has submitted a massive Minnesota Data Practices Act request to the Rochester School District. The documentation sent to Interim Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel indicates the request is on behalf of an organization calling itself Equality in Education. The request covers a wide range of documents, emails, text messages and other communications from Pekel that "mention or relates to equity, social justice, cultural competency, race, intersectionality, or CRT.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO