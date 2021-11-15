ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brain Biopsy a Promising Tool to Assess Severe Brain Injury

By Pauline Anderson
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain biopsies may be a quick, safe, and promising way of determining which patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) are most likely to benefit from aggressive treatment, early research suggests. The study showed that a grading system that assesses four aspects of TBI based on brain biopsy is...

Medscape News

Brain Rhythm Predicts Response to DBS for Severe Depression

Brain beta rhythm predicts early and robust response to deep brain stimulation (DBS) for severe depression in new findings that could help optimize and personalize DBS treatment protocols, early research suggests. In a small study, investigators found brief stimulation at the time of implantation of DBS leads induced a rapid...
MENTAL HEALTH
University of Arkansas

Biomedical Engineering Professor Teams up With Local Business for Award on Traumatic Brain Injury

A University of Arkansas researcher has received funding to continue work with a local business to develop and commercialize a brain chip that could foster a better understanding of traumatic brain injury and help patients recover. The chip, named the Advanced Microphysiological Brain Injury Technology (AMBIT) Platform, will allow for improved understanding of this devastating injury.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Non-invasive brain biopsy shows improved sensitivity in tumor detection

Glioblastomas are aggressive brain tumors that are commonly diagnosed through a risky and invasive surgical biopsy. A team of researchers led by Hong Chen at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a noninvasive diagnostic method that may one day replace the tissue biopsy with a simple blood test. Chen,...
CANCER
Medscape News

Could a Repurposed Drug Improve Diabetic Wound Healing?

AZD4017 (AstraZeneca), which inhibits the enzyme 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (11β-HSD1), was compared with placebo in almost 30 patients with type 2 diabetes but without active diabetic wounds. Dr Ana Tiganescu, a research fellow in the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Leeds, UK, and colleagues found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC7 Chicago

SF researchers find possible breakthrough in treating traumatic brain injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- From battlefield explosions, to violent sports injuries, millions of patients suffer the lifetime effects of traumatic brain injuries. Treating the symptoms is often a frustrating challenge. Now, there's hope for a possible breakthrough. In her lab at San Francisco's Gladstone Institutes, researcher Jeanne Paz, Ph.D., studies the...
SCIENCE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traumatic Brain Injury Claim Settles for $4.75 Million

Settlement Reached in Case of Rideshare Passenger Severely Injured in Rear-End Collision. The case of a rideshare passenger who suffered a traumatic brain injury when the vehicle she was in was struck by a commuter bus settled for $4.75 million. The plaintiff was a rear-seat passenger in a rideshare vehicle, which was waiting at a traffic light, when a transit bus slammed into its rear end in Washington, D.C. The college student in the backseat of the vehicle suffered a serious brain injury, which included a fractured skull, subarachnoid hemorrhages, seizures, and was unconscious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Medscape News

Bone Conduction Devices Tied to Better Hearing-Related Quality of Life

(Reuters Health) - People with single-sided sensorineural deafness who receive bone conduction devices experience improved hearing-related quality of life, but no change in general quality of life, a recent systematic review and meta-analysis suggests. Researchers examined data from 11 studies with 203 adult participants who all had single-sided sensorineural deafness...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Magnetic brain stim leads to remission for patients with severe depression

A new type of magnetic brain stimulation brought rapid remission to almost 80% of participants with severe depression in a new study. The treatment, known as Stanford accelerated intelligent neuromodulation therapy (SAINT) or simply Stanford neuromodulation therapy, is an intensive, individualized form of transcranial magnetic stimulation. In the study, remission typically occurred within days and lasted months. The only side effects were temporary fatigue and headaches.
MENTAL HEALTH
Newswise

Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury: M.O.M. to the Rescue

Newswise — Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an invisible wound of war and a signature injury of military troops. About 30 percent of those who have served in recent conflicts have suffered a TBI, which often leads to intellectual disabilities sometimes called cognitive disabilities. Many veterans suffering from TBI are less likely to reach out for health care services or engage in research opportunities, contributing to unmet health care needs.
MILITARY
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Judge awards £27m to boy who suffered ‘catastrophic brain injuries’

A high court judge has approved a £27m settlement of a clinical negligence claim after a boy was left with “catastrophic brain injuries”. The boy’s father sued Alder Hey children’s NHS foundation trust in Liverpool on his son’s behalf, and Mr Justice Fordham outlined detail of a settlement in a written ruling published after a high court hearing in Manchester.
HEALTH
Longboat Observer

Gastroenterology Trends and Treatments

Dr. Lee Mitchel of Florida Digestive Health Specialists has seen it all when it comes to gastrointestinal issues. “My patients cover the gamut from A to Z,” he says. “It just amazes me. It’s like being at a university hospital. Every patient teaches you something new." A generalist, he also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Population Screening With Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography and the Prevention of Coronary Events

Kuan Ken Lee, MBChB; Ryan Wereski, MBChB; Michelle C. Williams, MBChB, PhD; Nicholas L. Mills, MBChB, PhD. Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide and is responsible for the death of approximately 9 million persons each year.[1] This condition often presents with an unheralded acute coronary event, such as a myocardial infarction or a sudden cardiac death, but coronary atherosclerosis has invariably been present for years before the onset of symptoms. Despite having effective, low-cost treatments that prevent acute coronary events, our current approach to prevention is based on population estimates of risk rather than on diagnostic testing with coronary imaging. Probabilistic risk scores are imprecise and may result in both unnecessary life-long therapies in those without disease and failure to initiate treatment in those at greatest risk. Furthermore, although the use of probabilistic risk scores is widespread, their effectiveness has not been validated by clinical trial evidence.[2]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Prior Biologic Exposure No Barrier for Ozanimod in Ulcerative Colitis

The oral sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator ozanimod is significantly more effective than placebo for treating patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, regardless of prior biologic exposure, based on results of the phase 3 True North trial. Although improvements were seen across all patients, those who had previously used biologics took...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

