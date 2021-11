Novak Djokovic has more history in his sights and is hopeful his recent break from action can help end a six-year title drought at the Nitto ATP Finals.The world number one has dominated the sport for most of that spell but has been unable to add to the five titles he won in 2008 and from 2012-15, keeping him tied with Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl and one short of Roger Federer’s record.The Serbian has won half of his 20 grand slam titles in the period, and he said of the apparent discrepancy: “It could be just the amount of...

