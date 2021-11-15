ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New WWE Cameo Requests Announced

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced another round of limited time only Cameo videos to promote the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Fans can now submit their Cameo requests to King Xavier Woods or Queen Zelina Vega. Each Superstar is taking...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muscle And Fitness

Charlotte Flair Refuses to Lose Focus on Fitness and Her Future

When Charlotte Flair made the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers back in 2015, she appeared cool and collected on the outside, but the daughter of pro wrestling icon Ric Flair was still getting to grips with life as a WWE Superstar on the inside. “I had no idea what I was getting into, or what I wanted to accomplish,” she says. “I started wrestling for my little brother and then the next thing you know, it’s, ‘OK, I like this!’ and, ‘OK, I fit in!’”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations: WWE Couple Announce Their Engagement

Good for them! Wrestling is a very unique form of work and it comes with a rather unique lifestyle. Wrestlers are constantly on the road and it can be difficult to find a way to have a normal life. This certainly includes romantic relationships outside of the industry, but two current wrestling names have found a way around that. As it turns out, things seem to be going very well.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Xavier Woods
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation On What Happened Between Triple H and Vince McMahon With 205 Live

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Tony Nese speculated about the development of 205 Live:. “We would always say that we were in this wrestling purgatory. Even though I was there, when it comes to the company’s decisions, I’m on the outside looking in. This is all speculation, but it seemed like they had an idea for the show. It was Triple H’s idea, it was his baby. He wanted the show to have a yearly tournament, win/loss records, all that stuff. He wanted it to have a different feel. As soon as it was announced that the cruiserweights would be a part of RAW, that was where Vince was like, ‘No, it’s my show now.’ All that other stuff went out the window. We even joked about it. We said, ‘This is RAW lite.’ We got our backs against the wall after all the stars competed . So Vince had control, but after a while, he was like, I’m done playing with this toy. He gave it back to Triple H, who was like, you’re Vince’s boys now. You are tainted to me. This is my speculation, but it feels like Triple H didn’t care about it either. We were in this limbo of the show, it had to be booked, but they were just like, whatever, put whatever on and just move on. No matter how much we would fight, they were just like, have a good match and that’s it.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Pay Per View#Combat
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former WWE Star

He’s up next. AEW has been quite the game changer in just their few years of existence. While they have done all kinds of things for the wrestling world, one of the most important has been offering wrestlers another major promotion where they can ply their trade. That is something that has been missing from the mainstream wrestling world for a long time now, and it turns out that we are going to be seeing someone new in an AEW ring.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Reason Why Charlotte Flair Won’t Be Disciplined By WWE For Becky Lynch Incident

There had been a lot of speculation regarding whether WWE will punish Charlotte Flair after her backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following their championship exchange segment on SmackDown. Flair did work last week’s show. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the feeling within WWE is the company...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Posts Motivational Tweet After Huge WWE Releases

There is no doubt that Bayley is one of the top female Superstars in all of WWE. Her previous reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion lasted 380 days and on top of that, she also has the most days as a Women’s Champion in modern WWE. It seems she has reacted to WWE’s latest releases as well.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Try Again? Retired WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Again

One more run? There have been so many wrestlers to work for WWE over the years that it is almost impossible to remember them all. Some of them make more of an impact than others, but some wind up sticking around even after their in-ring careers end. On rare occasions, you see someone who makes a surprising return though, and that might be the case again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Shares Pics Of Her Chucky Outfit From WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy