The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team improved to 3-0 with a 201-152 win over No. 5 Texas (2-1). The No. 9 Cavalier men (1-2) fell 223-122 to No. 1 Texas (3-0). “I’m proud of how both of our teams came out today and backed up yesterday’s performances, in fact I think we were even better this morning coming off of last night” head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The amount of energy, emotion and physical exertion they had to put into last night to have a great night, and to come back out in the early session this morning and out-do what they did, is really impressive. Excited for the next two weeks as we get ready for the Tennessee Invitational and looking forward to having the team continue to accelerate the rest of the season.”

