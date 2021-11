The ORIGINAL L.A. King Dom Kennedy joined the LIFTOFF hometown with L.A. Leakers Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk. ‘From The Westside With Love 3’ album is Kennedy’s latest offering to his fans which culminates a trilogy that first began back in 2010. 11 years later, the Leimert Park native explains that this is his most personal project and it showcases the hunger and value that the rapper first started off with on his come up. As an independent artist, Dom shares the challenges he’s faced in the music industry and candidly says that he hasn’t made much money from the industry but he’s always counted on himself to steer his success and opportunities.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO