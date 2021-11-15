Three car accident closes part of Route 99
A three car crash closed part of Route 99 on November 15th.
According to Erie County 911, the accident took place at Edinboro and East Stancliff Roads around 12:20 p.m.
It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.Wolf administration gives advice on snow squall alerts and safety guidance
It is believed that weather may have played a role in this accident.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 1