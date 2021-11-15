Three car accident closes part of Route 99

A three car crash closed part of Route 99 on November 15th.

According to Erie County 911, the accident took place at Edinboro and East Stancliff Roads around 12:20 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

It is believed that weather may have played a role in this accident.

