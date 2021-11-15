ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Three car accident closes part of Route 99

By Rick Liebel
 3 days ago

A three car crash closed part of Route 99 on November 15th.

According to Erie County 911, the accident took place at Edinboro and East Stancliff Roads around 12:20 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

Wolf administration gives advice on snow squall alerts and safety guidance

It is believed that weather may have played a role in this accident.

YourErie

YourErie

YourErie

