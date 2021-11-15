ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Constant collisions spark safety concerns on Murphy Road

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
High speeds, collision concerns on Murphy Rd.

(Update: Adding video, comments from nearby residents, Romaine Village maintenance manager Bo Potts)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some people living in Southwest Bend are concerned about the safety of Murphy Road, from South Highway 97 to Brookswood Boulevard.

With winter comes snow and slick roads, and they said it only makes the road which is believed to be dangerous on a dry day, a complete hazard.

Two nearby residents posed the concern that people may not recognize there is a sharp turn at the end of the road, which results in the constant crashes.

Mike Ahner said that while living along that stretch of road, he's witnessed about three head-on collisions, as cars come quickly around the sharp turn. During the winter months he said it's especially bad because the road either doesn’t get plowed or sanded, or it's plowed down so far, leaving a sheet of ice.

Ahner also shared that one home-owner living along the curve set up a concrete barrier to protect his property, since drivers have crashed into it before.

Bo Potts is the maintenance manager of Romaine Village, a managed home park, and confirmed many crashes into the panels, separating the private community from Murphy Road. He said it's not at all a rare site to see.

“It’s gotten to the point now that I don’t put these posts back in concrete because I know it’s going to be taken out," Potts said.

He said he replaces the panels on what's turning out to be a yearly basis. He added the cost of replacing the panels, is no small expense.

“When they hit that corner in the winter time, they come through this fence," Potts said. "It happens at least once a year, sometimes twice a year. The last incident was at 3:30 in the morning. It was a hit and run. And the person was coming from the opposite direction and obviously did not hit the corner, he just lost control and took out five of these panels."

Ahner's neighbor shared that he had a close call in the event of another collision. A driver lost control and their car launched through the panels, landing pretty far on his property. He said it's scary to know that at any moment a car can fly through, and land where he sleeps.

The road was recently built in 2015 as part of the Murphy Corridor Improvement Project.

However, those living near that part of the road believe some extra safety measures are necessary.

Potts said many drivers are simply not realizing how sharp the turn is, and much of the problem he presumes is speeding.

The part of Murphy Road that's of concern recently completed a traffic study. As a result, the speed limit was raised due to low safety risks. However, that hasn't quite to solve the problem.

As far as solutions go, Potts said there needs to be more than the current reflectors.

“I think there needs to be some kind of flashing light that warns them that there’s a turn coming," Potts said.

The post Constant collisions spark safety concerns on Murphy Road appeared first on KTVZ .

Bend, OR
