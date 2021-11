While most of the student body at St. Lawrence was home for mid-semester break, the fall athletes were playing in their ninth week of competition. Women’s Volleyball had a victory over Plattsburgh State at Plattsburg on Thursday night. On Saturday, they traveled to Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, where they lost their first match against Wesleyan College and won their second match against Hamilton. According to the Saints Athletics Press Release, Natalie Piper earned Liberty League performer of the week and recorded 66 kills during the weekend.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO