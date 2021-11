WCU's Dept. of Theatre & Dance Presents The Triangle Factory Fire Project. Historical Account of Tragedy Brought to Life Onstage November 19 & 20. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents the THE TRIANGLE FACTORY FIRE PROJECT, a historical play by Christopher Piehler in collaboration with Scott Alan Evans. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre John Bellomo the show runs Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre, E.O. Bull Center for the Arts, 2 E. Rosedale Avenue, West Chester. General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children at https://www.wcupatix.com/theatreanddance.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO