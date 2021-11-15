Gas Prices Steady across Kentucky

New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced suddenly on Friday that his government would repeal three controversial farm laws that have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers stage year-long protests in the country. The government had refused to budge for months, insisting the three laws passed by the parliament in September last year would help deregulate the country's agriculture sector by allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to private players at a market price.

