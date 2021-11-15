Evans Middle School Virtual Veteran's Day Assembly

North Lamar students will be observing Veterans’ Day with assemblies and other events throughout the week. Veterans are invited to a breakfast in the high school library on Thursday, Nov 11. Beta sponsor Whitney Blount said, “Our traditional Veterans’ Day assembly is not possible this year with the band at the state marching contest on that day. We still wanted to honor our local veterans who have done so much for our country.”

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO