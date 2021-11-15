Evans Middle School Virtual Veteran's Day Assembly

Mid-Pacific's Field Day is a co-curricular activity deeply-rooted in the school's history. The event has evolved through the years, starting as an all-school affair held at different parks and locations on campus. Most recently, the middle school branched off to organize their class bonding traditions. When I ask alumni what they remember about Field Day, fond memories of class T-shirts, all-school picnic shenanigans, class competitions, and hanging out with classmates immediately come to mind.
Comments / 0