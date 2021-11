Early spring will be the time of the season for British Invasion legends The Zombies to return to the U.S. for a 2022 tour. The monthlong trek, dubbed the Life Is a Merry-Go-Round Tour, will kick off on April 1 in Orlando, Florida, and is mapped out through a May concert in Fall River, Massachusetts. The outing apparently is named after a new song by the group called "Merry Go Round" that they played at some of their most recent shows and that likely will appear on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' forthcoming studio album.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO