No. 2 USC has battled many top ranked opponents this season and has defeated all but one of them. Arguably its toughest opponent yet will come Saturday in No. 1 UCLA. The last time the Trojans matched up against the Bruins was in last year’s national championship game, where UCLA won 7-6 in a highly contested match. USC will look for revenge, hoping to beat its rivals on senior night and pick up its 16th win of the season and another vital MPSF conference win in the process.

