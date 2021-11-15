Children of Montana tribes appear to have been enrolled at boarding school in Nebraska
GENOA, Neb. - Researchers unveiled the names of 102 Native American students who died at a Nebraska boarding school that...www.montanarightnow.com
My grandmother survived boarding school. She was forcibly removed from her home at 5 years old and sent away. She suffered tremendously and was moved to tears as an old woman when talking of her experience. This will never be taught in schools, but we keep the stories alive and hand them down to our children.
