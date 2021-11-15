ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Met’s New Period Room Envisions a Thriving Afrofuturist Community

By Livia Gershon
Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Museum of Art’s period rooms typically invite visitors to step into a recreation of a very specific time and place: a bedroom in an ancient Roman villa north of Pompeii, for example, or a grand salon in 18th-century Paris. Either removed from historic estates and rebuilt at the Manhattan...

Gothamist.com

A Wondrous Afrofuturism Period Room Opens At The Met Museum

Period rooms can often seem staid. They’re usually showplaces for furniture from a particular era--say, Louis XVI or Rococo Revival. But before the pandemic, several curators at the Metropolitan Museum of Art had a different idea. They wanted to reach new, diverse audiences. They also knew that all period rooms are a kind of fiction, researched and assembled by curators who wanted to tell a story of what it was like to live in the past. What if they looked to speculative fiction for a period, instead of to history, they wondered. What if they created an Afrofuturist room?
Getty Acquires 16th-Century Painting Never Seen by Public

Jacopo Bassano’s The Miracle of the Quails, 1554, has been rarely seen by scholars and never by the public. The J. Paul Getty Museum has acquired a monumental 16th-century painting by Venetian artist Jacopo Bassano, The Miracle of the Quails, among the artist’s most ambitious works and has never been seen by the public.
MCA Chicago Hires New Museum Triennial Curator Jamillah James

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has filled its two top curatorial positions, both of which have been open for several months. René Morales will now be the institutions chief curator, and Jamillah James will be its senior curator. They will begin in their roles early next year. James is among the most closely watched curators working today. With Margot Norton, she co-organized the 2021 New Museum Triennial, which runs until January 23. She is currently senior curator the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, where she has worked since 2016. Among her influential exhibitions there were ones dedicated to Nayland...
New Collections: Nela Arias-Misson Papers

Every new collection alters the historical record, but not all impact the most entrenched concepts typically relied on to narrate American art history. With the first installment of the papers of painter Nela Arias-Misson (1915–2015) now at the Archives, researchers can look forward to revising histories of modernism, abstract expressionism, and minimalism. Charismatic, and dedicated to the continual evolution of her style, Arias-Misson crossed paths with Mark Rothko, Hans Hofmann, Antoni Tàpies, and other leading avant-garde painters. The impression she left on them is evident in correspondence, photographs, and other documents in her papers.
Julie Mehretu, Kehinde Wiley to Create New Designs for American Express Platinum Cards

During a conversation between artists Julie Mehretu and Kehinde Wiley hosted by the Studio Museum in Harlem on Wednesday night, American Express announced that it had tapped the two artists to create designs for its U.S. Platinum Card. The designs by Mehretu and Wiley will be unveiled next month during Art Basel Miami Beach and will be available to American Express Platinum Card holders beginning in January. The company also said that it would give $1 million to the Studio Museum to help the institution continue supporting artists of African descent throughout their careers. That gift is part of a larger...
Climate Change Is Damaging Prehistoric Rock Art, Graphic Designer Bob Gill Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 17, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines TOP MARKS. At Sotheby’s modern art sale in New York last night, a 1949 Frida Kahlo self-portrait went for $34.9 million, a record for a Kahlo at auction—as well as a record for a work by any Latin American artist on the block. The previous record holder? That would be none other than the artist’s husband, Diego Rivera, as Angelica Villa notes in her report on the evening for ARTnews. (The Rivera record, a comparatively modest $9.8 million, was set in only 2019.) The event rang up a total of $282 million with 46 of 47 lots finding buyers. A...
Stirling artist exhibits digital work in NYC

LONG HILL TWP. – Digital art has passed the threshold into a new era of creation, access and, yes, cryptocurrency. Stirling artist Trish Gianakis has joined this art movement, taking part in the Mask Ephemera Exhibition during the 2021 NFT.NYC Conference. The exhibition was showcased from Nov. 1-4 in the Edison Ballroom and Palladium Center in Times Square, New York City.
Georgia O’Keeffe’s Room That Could Have Been

On November 11, 1977, famed American artist Georgia O’Keeffe visited the completed Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden for the first time. Over a decade earlier, O’Keeffe and founding donors Joseph and Olga Hirshhorn formed a friendship. Through recently-digitized letters in our collections, we learned more about their interesting relationship and Hirshhorn’s failed plans for an entire room in the Museum devoted to O’Keeffe’s work.
Sistine Chapel Exhibit in NYC: Opinion

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit in New York City is open and you can go and see it. The easiest way to get your tickets via Fever App. Ticket price for an adult is about $20 – which is good! The organizers promising you the unique exhibition which invites you to step into the universe of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo, seen from a totally new perspective. And since I’ve never been to Italy and never saw original works of Michelangelo, I decided to go and check it out. For some reason I had a feeling that it’s going to be something like Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in New York, but it wasn’t.
Artist Paula Modersohn-Becker’s Portraits Were Ahead of Their Time

Her career lasted only a decade, but Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876-1907) painted more than 500 canvases, including moody landscapes, wry self-portraits and careful studies of children, old people and the residents of a local poorhouse. She approached even her humblest subjects with a rare respect, says Ingrid Pfeiffer, curator of a new retrospective at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt, on view until February. “She gave value to each person she painted,” Pfeiffer says. Yet her intense, unsentimental depictions of rural people held little appeal to art buyers at the end of the Victorian era. Indeed, during her life Modersohn-Becker, whose upper-middle-class Bremen family encouraged her artistic education in London, Berlin and Paris, sold just four paintings. It was only after she died at 31, from complications of childbirth, that her work began to find an audience. Today, she is regarded as a pioneer of the artistic movement that would become known as Expressionism, with a style that was years ahead of her contemporaries. “I am still an incomplete person and should so like to become someone,” she wrote. “Then again, I also feel that whoever thinks of me as incomplete needn’t really bother to look in my direction.”
One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
Tiny Gold Book Found in English Field May Have Ties to Richard III

Buffy Bailey was anxious to get started. The nurse and her husband, Ian, were preparing to look for treasure on farmland near York, England. With the property owner’s approval, the pair got to work. Wielding a metal detector, Bailey heard a ping on her first pass alongside a path. “I...
Six Native Artists and Their Works Receive Major Recognition

For decades, the artistic endeavors of Native Americans and other indigeneous groups were rarely acknowledged as fine art. Native art was displayed separately and in isolation from Western or American art, often curated as anthropological artifact and not as contemporary, living expression. In recent years, well-meaning exhibitions at such prestigious venues as New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago have reckoned with that historical track record. Still, the shows couldn’t escape criticism; the exhibitions lacked the critical involvement of indigenous scholars, curators and advisors.
This Frida Kahlo Self Portrait Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $35 Million

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo that had been held in a private collection for 30 years sold for a record-setting $34.9 million (including fees) at Sotheby’s in New York on Tuesday evening. The painting, Diego y yo (1949), depicts the artist gazing tearfully at the viewer; superimposed on her forehead is an image of her husband, the muralist Diego Rivera, who himself has a third eye. The result quadrupled the artists’ previous auction record of $8 million, notched in 2016 when her 1939 painting Two Nudes in the Forest (The land itself) sold at Christie’s in New York. Just two bidders—one on the phone with Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s...
Major Contemporary Art Museum Debuts in Hong Kong Amid Censorship Concerns

After years of delays and anticipation, Hong Kong’s M+ museum has finally opened its doors. Perched on the city’s Victoria Harbor waterfront, the multibillion-dollar institution aims to become one of the most popular contemporary art destinations in the world, on par with the likes of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and Tate Modern in London, reports Alex Greenberger for ARTNews. Its distinctive L-shaped building, designed by Swiss firm Herzog and de Meuron, boasts 700,000 square feet of space and houses more than 8,000 works of contemporary Chinese and Asian art.
The Macklowe Collection Sets Multiple Artist Records to Bring in $676 Million at Sotheby’s

In one of the art market’s most widely anticipated auctions, the first portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $676.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The entire grouping of 35 works was backed by the auction house with a guarantee, with each lot sold by the sale’s end. Twenty-one lots came to the sale with irrevocable bids. The group of works soared over its estimated haul of $439.4 million–$618.9 million. It was the first swathe of 65 total works from the Macklowes’ holdings—which are being sold...
