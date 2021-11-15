Elections In Honduras Are A Test For Democracy In A Hard-Hit Nation

On Nov. 28, 4.8 million eligible Honduran citizens will elect a new president, 128 members of the National Congress and 20 members of the Central American Parliament. Every four years, the Central American nation is on the brink of chaos as officials and citizens alike disagree over election results and struggle to find a path forward. This year’s election is poised to bring more of the same, with reports of corruption during the primaries earlier this year and the arrest of one candidate for murder and drug trafficking a few days ago. Despite these setbacks, the election will go on as planned and a plurality of the electorate will choose a winner from three presidential candidates. Regardless of the election outcome, Hondurans can expect more of the same malaises that plague the country, or worse, a more authoritarian state.

