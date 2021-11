Following the big finale today over at HBO Max, do you want to know what the future holds in terms of a Doom Patrol season 4? We do have a lot to get into here. Let’s start things off, though, with the following bit of good news that you might have missed: There is absolutely going to be more of this show coming to the streaming service! This news was confirmed earlier this year, and it comes on the heels of a really fantastic transition over from the DC Universe streaming service, which has since gone out of the TV-programming business. Doom Patrol and HBO Max were ultimately the perfect fit for each other, largely because this service would allow the producers to get however weird and wacky they wanted. With a show like this, that is VERY much appreciated.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO