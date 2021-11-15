ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Where COVID-19's death grip slipped (briefly)

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeochemist Lex van Geen works at the intersection of public health and environmental risks. His research on natural arsenic contamination in groundwater has alerted the world community to this insidious danger over two decades. Van Geen, based at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, was continuing this work in Bangladesh...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bulgaria's daily COVID-19 deaths rise to record high

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the European Union’s least vaccinated country grapples with a fourth wave of the pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday. New infections were 5,286, down from a peak in late October, while 334 people died of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Death Grip#Poverty#Observational Study#Columbia University#Michigan State University#Jama Network Open#Covid
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New Brighton-based Cardiovascular Systems hampered by COVID-19's grip on hospitals

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. posted disappointing financial results Tuesday as COVID-19 continues to constrain hospitals, resulting in fewer elective surgeries. The New Brighton-based medical device company saw revenue drop 3.6% in its first quarter for fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. The Delta variant of the virus has prolonged the pandemic's effect on medical facilities, leading to staffing shortages and delayed procedures at hospitals.
Western News

Montana’s third leading cause of death in 2020 was COVID-19

COVID-19 associated deaths were the third leading cause of death in Montana last year, and the same ranking likely will hold true for 2021, according to a new report released by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. State health officials note the death record information for 2021...
Nature.com

D-dimer, disease severity, and deaths (3D-study) in patients with COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 100 studies

Hypercoagulability and the need for prioritizing coagulation markers for prognostic abilities have been highlighted in COVID-19. We aimed to quantify the associations of D-dimer with disease progression in patients with COVID-19. This systematic review and meta-analysis was registered with PROSPERO, CRD42020186661.We included 113 studies in our systematic review, of which 100 records (n"‰="‰38,310) with D-dimer data) were considered for meta-analysis. Across 68 unadjusted (n"‰="‰26,960) and 39 adjusted studies (n"‰="‰15,653) reporting initial D-dimer, a significant association was found in patients with higher D-dimer for the risk of overall disease progression (unadjusted odds ratio (uOR) 3.15; adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 1.64). The time-to-event outcomes were pooled across 19 unadjusted (n"‰="‰9743) and 21 adjusted studies (n"‰="‰13,287); a strong association was found in patients with higher D-dimers for the risk of overall disease progression (unadjusted hazard ratio (uHR) 1.41; adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) 1.10). The prognostic use of higher D-dimer was found to be promising for predicting overall disease progression (studies 68, area under curve 0.75) in COVID-19. Our study showed that higher D-dimer levels provide prognostic information useful for clinicians to early assess COVID-19 patients at risk for disease progression and mortality outcomes. This study, recommends rapid assessment of D-dimer for predicting adverse outcomes in COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alaskasnewssource.com

EXPLAINER: What else is contributing to Alaska’s COVID-19 deaths?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 800 Alaskans and visitors to the state have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year and a half ago. There are a number of conditions health professionals and epidemiologists say can make a person more high-risk to getting severely ill or dying of COVID-19, but that isn’t the case for every COVID-19 death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newslincolncounty.com

Covid-19 virus slips a little bit…but there is still a lot out there…

Today, OHA reported that 19,997 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 16. Of that total, 2,510 were initial doses, 607 were second doses and 7,145 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,668 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 16.
mprnews.org

Where to find a COVID booster (and more booster questions, answered)

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging in Minnesota, officials intend to move ahead this week to offer vaccine booster shots to any eligible Minnesotan who wants one, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. Meanwhile, it appears federal officials are prepared to open the door wider to boosters. The Food and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Study: COVID tech took a toll on work-from-home moms

It's no secret that being a work-from-home mom during the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic was a drag. And those tech tools – video meetings and texting – designed to make remote work easier? They just added to the stress and exacerbated the mental health toll on burnt out moms trying to hold everything together.
EDUCATION
EurekAlert

Plastic shields could be answer to COVID risk for motorbike taxis

Affordable plastic shields reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for passengers on motorcycle taxis popular in many developing countries – offering an economic lifeline for drivers during any future waves of the pandemic, a new study suggests. Drivers in countries such as Bangladesh, Uganda, Nigeria, Vietnam, Indonesia and Rwanda were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Delta-like SARS-CoV-2 variants are most likely to increase pandemic severity

Boston, MA – A SARS-CoV-2 variant with traits similar to that of the Delta variant—enhanced transmissibility and an ability to infect people who had previous infections/vaccination—will cause a more severe pandemic with more infections and breakthrough infections/reinfections than variants with either trait alone, according to a mathematical model created by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
EurekAlert

COVID-19 case severity: How genetic differences leave immune cells at a disadvantage

LA JOLLA, CA—New research shows how genetic variations linked to severe cases of COVID-19 affect our immune cells. The study, led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), is one of the first in-depth look at the connections between COVID-19 severity and gene expression in many types of immune cells. This work could guide the development of new COVID-19 therapies to boost immune cell function.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy