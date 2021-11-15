ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 pandemic: German population feels less safe

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Currently, the number of reported coronavirus infections is increasing in Germany as well. At the same time, there is growing concern among the population about contracting the virus. This is shown by the 48th edition of the BfR-Corona-Monitor, a regular survey by the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR). While...

www.eurekalert.org

Reuters

China has given 75.96% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China had given 1.072 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, spokesman at the National Health Commission, told a briefing on Saturday. That accounts for 75.96% of the nation's 1.41 billion people, Reuters calculation showed. A total of 37.97 million people...
Shore News Network

German parliament debates new COVID-19 rules as cases soar

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle a fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone. The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s new government have...
eturbonews.com

Five years in German prison for fake COVID-19 certificates

The manufacturing and sale of fake COVID-19 certificates has become a booming black-market industry in Germany. COVID-19 numbers in Berlin hit an all-time high last Thursday, with 2,874 new cases reported that day. The German Parliament will decide on the new anti-COVID-19 regulations this Thursday. Starting Monday, having either a...
KETV.com

Study: Patients taking antidepressants less likely to die from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new study shows that people taking antidepressants are significantly less likely to die from COVID-19. Dr. Yogesh Shah at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, said there are two reasons why antidepressants could cause fewer COVID-19 deaths. He said antidepressants act as anti-inflammatory agents...
AFP

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported: scientist

The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote. For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal. With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
BBC

Covid-19: Children in Northern Ireland 'eating less healthily'

Children in Northern Ireland are eating less healthily than before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an all-Ireland public health body. As restrictions continue to ease, Safefood, the Department of Health and the Public Health Agency, have launched the Start campaign, which aims to encourage healthier habits. Its research found that...
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
EurekAlert

Estimating number of cases of COVID-19-related chronic loss of smell

What The Study Did: This analysis estimates that between 700,000 and 1.6 million U.S. individuals have experienced a loss or change in the ability to smell lasting more than six months because of SARS-CoV-2. Authors: JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery Editor Jay F. Piccirillo, M.D., of the Washington University School...
