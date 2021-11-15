ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID patients on SSRI antidepressants are less likely to die, UCSF-Stanford study finds

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

A large analysis of health records from 87 health care centers across the United States found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were significantly less likely to die of COVID-19 than a matched control group. The results add to a...

www.eurekalert.org

