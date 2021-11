90% of Millennials favor a 4-day workweek — the most of any generation — and nearly 50% expect to change their job in the next year. GoodHire, an industry leader in background check technology, has released “The Meaning of Work in 2021 A Generational Divide.” The report presents data derived from a survey of 4,000 American workers — equally divided among four generations of working Americans on how Baby Boomers (57-66 years), Generation X (41-56), Millennials (25-40), and Generation Z (18-24) view work in 2021. It includes a number of striking findings, and reveals that while the majority of millennials (57%) say they are happy at work, they are also the generation most likely to leave for higher pay (46%).

