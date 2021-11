Update (10:20 a.m. ET): The line has now moved to 10.5 points from the previous line of 10 points. The Panthers are still underdogs. The Carolina Panthers will most likely be starting their backup quarterback when they travel to the desert to square off with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, and the Panthers are not expected to get back to .500 with a win on Sunday as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Panthers as 10-point underdogs to the Cardinals. The over/under is currently set at 44.5 points.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO