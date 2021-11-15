ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC: Quarterback Howell's status in question vs Wofford

By AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is dealing with an upper-body injury that could sideline him for what coach Mack Brown said will be his final home game Saturday against Wofford. Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Monday that Howell is considered day-to-day with an injury to his non-throwing side after...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle Times

Star QBs Howell, Pickett face off as UNC visits No. 25 Pitt

North Carolina (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 25 Pittsburgh (7-2, 4-1), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Pittsburgh by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: UNC leads 10-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Pitt can take another big step toward winning its second ACC Coastal Division title...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Sam Howell, UNC Topple Previously Undefeated Wake Forest

Sam Howell, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina Tar Heels, Wake Forest Demon Deacons football, North Carolina Tar Heels football, Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's basketball, Tyson Chandler. Quarterback Sam Howell powered UNC through a shootout to hand No. 9 Wake Forest its first loss of the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
yourbasin.com

Pickett, No. 25 Pitt escape Howell, UNC 30-23 in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A rare mistake by Kenny Pickett nearly cost No. 25 Pittsburgh. The senior quarterback turned darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate made up for it by doing what he’s done so often during his record-breaking season: make something incredibly difficult look incredibly easy. Pickett atoned for a late interception...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
State
Tennessee State
NBC Washington

Quarterback Prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to Face Off in UNC-Pitt

QB prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to face off in UNC-Pitt originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett are both potential NFL quarterbacks. On Thursday night, they will compete in a game that could impact where their futures bring them. North Carolina (5-4) and No. 21...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
Raleigh News & Observer

UNC QB Sam Howell got injured vs. Pitt with NFL scouts watching. What happens next?

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell suffered an upper body injury in their 30-23 overtime loss at Pitt on Thursday and his availability for Saturday’s game against Wofford is unknown, the school announced on Monday. Howell, who had his non-throwing arm in a sling after the Pitt game as the team...
NFL
247Sports

UNC QB Sam Howell Day-to-Day with Upper Body Injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell is dealing with an upper-body injury (non-throwing side), UNC announced on Monday morning. Howell will be listed as day-to-day this week and a decision will be made later in the week on if he can play against Wofford on Saturday. Howell is expected to be ready to go for the N.C. State regular-season finale.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Football#American Football#Gametime
Raleigh News & Observer

First Look UNC-Wofford football: Top story lines, betting odds

North Carolina is still chasing bowl eligibility with two games left. The Tar Heels (5-5) step out of ACC play against Southern Conference foe Wofford (1-9) on Saturday at Kenan Stadium before the regular-season finale Nov. 26 at N.C. State. The Terriers have struggled this season, but UNC coach Mack...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The State

UNC QB Sam Howell sending mixed signals on declaring for the NFL draft

While North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is participating in the team’s Senior Day recognition Saturday before taking on Wofford, he said he has not made a decision yet about his future. Howell has a year of eligibility remaining and said he will graduate in December. “I’m not ready to say...
NFL
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Wofford

North Carolina will play the last home game of the season against Wofford at noon on Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels (5-4) and Terriers (1-9) are both coming off overtime losses last week. UNC lost to Pittsburgh, 30-23, last Thursday. They need one more win to become bowl eligible. The Terriers fell to Citadel, 45-44, in extra time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

North Carolina hosts Wofford with Howell's status uncertain

North Carolina’s quick success in Mack Brown’s second tenure has come with Sam Howell at the helm of high-scoring offenses. The Tar Heels could get an extended look Saturday at how things will look without him. The Tar Heels host Wofford from the Championship Subdivision on Saturday, a one-week break...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
charlottenews.net

North Carolina to honor Sam Howell, seniors vs. Wofford

This season hasn't gone as planned for North Carolina, which began with a Top 10 national ranking. By playing visiting Wofford on Saturday afternoon at Chapel Hill, N.C., it's a chance for the Tar Heels to send off players in their final collegiate season in a grand fashion. The Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Wofford: Three Things to Watch

It’s Senior Day this Saturday at Kenan Stadium! As the Heels look to celebrate those players moving on (or perhaps staying???), there will be plenty of things to monitor on the field. Wofford must be put to the sword as UNC prepares for a season finale against NC State in Raleigh. Here are three things to watch for against the Terriers.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Brownlow's GIFs: Penultimate weekend lacks pizzazz for UNC, NC State

NC State lost the opportunity to control the Atlantic Division race with the heartbreaking loss at Wake Forest last week, but all is not lost. Wake's remaining schedule is much tougher than NC State's. Wake has two road games at Clemson and Boston College while NC State gets to host Syracuse and North Carolina. All NC State has to do to give itself a chance is win its remaining two games. And it starts with a Syracuse team that is capable of making you sweat a little, or at least it used to be. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, a week before UNC's season-ending matchup with the Wolfpack, they are hosting FCS Wofford, a team that is not even one of the good ones at the FCS level. Sam Howell, whether he plays or not, will be on the field with his team in some capacity for Senior Day festivities and on the field at Kenan Stadium as a member of the team for the last time, almost certainly. But considering he's a little dinged up, we're not likely to see much of him. Guess we'll all just have to wait when things get really good around here next Friday night.
NFL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy