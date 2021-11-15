Prions may channel RNA’s messages

RNA cargo is transferred into cultured cells using a fully human delivery system. RNA is emerging as a powerful therapeutic modality in applications ranging from vaccines to protein replacement therapies. Yet in many applications beyond vaccines, a central obstacle to clinical development is the lack of efficient methods to deliver RNA to specific tissues and cells. In a recent paper in Science, Segel et al.1 report a novel RNA delivery strategy that is borrowed from the human genome. The approach uses a protein derived from a human retrovirus with the rare capacity to package its RNA and transport it outside the cell in virus-like particles (VLPs). The authors show that their approach, called 'selective endogenous encapsidation for cellular delivery' (SEND), enables delivery of exogenous mRNA cargos, such as Cre and Cas9, into cells in vitro without the use of non-human components. Although this delivery strategy is still in its infancy, as a fully human system it may prove to be a safer alternative to current methods.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO