Houston, TX

Prions may channel RNA’s messages

rice.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrions, proteins that can misfold and aggregate, have been implicated in many neurodegenerative diseases. Yet some prions are involved in storing long-term memories. New models by Rice University scientists describe how they can regulate the translation of RNA messages into new proteins by forming organized protein synthesis factories. A...

news.rice.edu

