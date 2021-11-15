ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Urban Vault Exclusive: Ultra_eko – Variant [The Subsequel Mix] (Music Video)

By UV Admin
urbanvault.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth London-based emcee Ultra_Eko will set your ears on fire with his latest track/visual VARIANT [THE SUBSEQUEL MIX]. Continuing a recent run of strong releases, Ultra_eko is back once again here at Urban Vault UK, with the video premiere and exclusive of ‘Variant [The Subsequel Mix]. It’s been a...

urbanvault.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

G FAM BLACK & Mello Dee ft. Lateb & Blaq Poet – Checkmate (Audio)

Massachusetts-based emcee G FAM BLACK & producer Mello Dee team up with fellow Massachusetts based Lateb & NYC based Blaq Poet for their new track CHECKMATE. G Fam Black & Heddshotts Music producer Mello Dee release their brand new single ‘Checkmate’ featuring microphone slayers Lateb & Blaq Poet! Produced, mixed, mastered, & cuts by super-producer Mello Dee.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Wais P – T.A.P.A.S. 2 (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Brooklyn, New York-based emcee Wais P recently released his new album T.A.P.A.S. 2 [To All Playas & Simps], featuring KXNG Crooked, Ras Kass, Termanology, Ransom & more…. T•A•P•A•S• 2 is the snack before the meal. The next album is on the way but we warming you up with this fish grease heat. T.A.P.A.S. is an acronym for ‘To All Player’s And Simps’. This is the second installment of the T.A.P.A.S. series.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Curci x Grieves & Oya Noire – Peace (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Fort Collins, Colorado-based emcee Curci & Seattle via Fort Collins-based Grieves team up for their new track/visual PEACE, featuring Los Angeles based Oya Noire. Emcees Curci & Grieves have released a new music video for their track titled ‘Peace‘ featuring Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Oya Noire. Grieves, the well-established artist you...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Music Video#South London#Subsequel Mix#Ultra Eko#Subsequel Mix Rsb#The Subsequel Mixes#Drum Bass#Underside Entertainment#Urban Vault Interviews
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: KiKi Holli – “More Than This” (Roxy Music Cover)

Music has a great way of healing, especially in light of the last few years filled with tragedy the world over. Los Angeles artist KiKi Holli has shared an incredible new single and video for her cover of the Roxy Music classic “More Than This.” The synth-pop classic track was from the band’s final album Avalon, and with Holli’s captivating voice takes what could have been a risky chance on a cover to a bold choice and a memorable performance. Previous to releasing this single, Holli also co-wrote and starred in Forever Dusty, a stage musical based on the life of British pop star Dusty Springfield. “More Than This” was produced by Ethan Allen (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Tricky, Throwing Muses), the new animated video was created by Emmy-winning cartoonist Dean Haspiel (HBO, Marvel, DC) and you can check it out now!
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanvault.co.uk

Psychs – Targets Met (Music Video/Spotify)

South London, UK based emcee Psychs recently released the visual to his latest track TARGETS MET, via Link Up TV. For the few who don’t know who up-and-coming rapper Psychs is you definitely will soon. There isn’t many that aren’t trying to get him featured on their music platform since he caught his biggest buzz during the Coronavirus pandemic with his popular single ‘Spreadin‘.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Aesop Rock x Blockhead – Flamingo Pink (Music Video) Taken Off: Garbology (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

New York based Aesop Rock & Blockhead drop the visual to their track FLAMINGO PINK, taken off their recently released collaborative album GARBOLOGY. Aesop Rock and longtime musical ally Blockhead have released their new album ‘Garbology‘ via Rhymesayers. Though the pair’s collaborative relationship stretches back to the start of their respective music careers in the late ’90s, including Blockhead producing two of the most popular songs of Aesop’s back catalog (‘Daylight’ and ‘None Shall Pass’) and lending one another several features across each other’s releases over the interceding years, ‘Garbology’ marks their first full-length release together. The album came together in the midst of Aesop processing the loss of a close friend in January of 2020, which had resulted in a creative lull.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song ‘S.Y.K.’

Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood has dropped the video for new solo single “S.Y.K.” He’s the latest member from the group to step out from the band with solo material following founding member Kevin Abstract since their Saturation trilogy in 2017. In the “S.Y.K.” (which stands for “so you know”) visual, he teams up with Los Angeles-based artist Connie, who co-directed the video with Well Known Studios. The pair are seen in a black light-lit room. “I don’t got no friends, just the benefits,” Wood raps. “When you make it to the top, it’s by amenities/Man these rappers always trying to be too friendly/Only...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL
urbanvault.co.uk

The Mighty Capeech – Wanna Go Home (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Toronto, Canada based emcee The Mighty Capeech recently dropped his latest track WANNA GO HOME. Flowing from the heart, The Mighty Capeech delivers his new single ‘Wanna Go Home’. The track captures the spirit of an Old Skool Soul that begs to escape poverty, frustration & pandemic times. Influenced by...
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Bruse Wane – PARADIGM SHIFT (Prod. by Kapital/Audio/Free Download)

Wane Enterprises CEO, New York-based emcee Bruse Wane is back with his latest track PARADIGM SHIFT, ahead of his forthcoming album DARTH WANE. Bruse Wane releases the first single off his impending ‘Darth Wane’ Album. The single ‘Paradigm Shift’ finds Wane spitting some take no prisoner bars over some dope production. The beat is produced by Brooklyn’s own Kapital.
MUSIC
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy