The Mora High School Drama Department is presenting a classic and comedic murder mystery this weekend: “CLUE: On Stage.”. It’s a comedy mystery based on the board game CLUE with the familiar characters: Mr. Green, Col. Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Prof. Plum, Miss Scarlet, and Mrs. White as suspects in the murder of Mr. Boddy—along with other ensuing victims. The play is an adaptation of the 1985 movie with scenes that will be familiar to those who’ve seen the film.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO