The holiday season is upon us and with it comes traditional holiday menus containing meats, butter, cooking oils, dressings, and gravies. The Lake County Department of Utilities (LCDU) annually sees an increased number of sanitary sewer backups during holiday meal season. In 2020, 75% of all wastewater backups reported to the LCDU were based upon blockages within customer’s private laterals – the part of the drainage network between your home and the public sewer main, which is the responsibility of the homeowner to maintain.

MENTOR, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO