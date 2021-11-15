ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study: Rooftop Solar Industry Creates $18.3B in Economic Impact for FL

By Jim McCool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rooftop solar industry supports sustained economic development throughout Florida and generates $18.3 billion in economic impact, according to a new study issued today by Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida (CCE). The Washington Economics Group produced the study, Comprehensive Economic Development Impacts of the Rooftop Solar Power Industry on...

