Winter Ice Skating Rink

There are outdoor ice skating nearby that are open seasonally and indoors locations for year-round fun. You don’t have to be the best skater to have fun! Families with kids of all ages should try out ice skating for great memory-making and also, you will laugh a lot and hopefully not come out with too many bumps from your falls. And, it’s exercise so that’s not bad either. Have fun and plan for hot chocolate too!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO