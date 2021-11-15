Winter Ice Skating Rink

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that they will transform Dodger Stadium into a Winter Wonderland for the holiday season. Ever wanted to ice skate on the outfield? How about get your picture taken with Santa wearing a Dodgers hat?
The iconic rink nestled under the complex’s massive Christmas tree and gilded Prometheus statue will be open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $20 to $54 per person, depending on the date and time of day.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The arrival of Santa Claus at the Southern Park Mall will kick off the opening of the new ice skating rink there. Everyone is invited to Santa’s Arrival Parade and the grand opening of the rink which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of Bellefonte is known for it’s historic, Victorian charm and this winter, a new ice skating rink in Tallyrand Park looks to add to the nostalgia and bring some holiday cheer. “The nostalgic, sort of, scene that you see in movies and in shows certainly can be duplicated […]
This week, the US National Whitewater Center will be opening our region’s largest outdoor winter wonderland. The winter attraction will be centered around a massive 23,000 square foot ice skating rink, complete with a “skate-up bar” where visitors can order hot chocolate, coffee, or beer, as well as a brand new looping ‘ice trail’.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Since the summer, Dothan has been working to bring winter downtown. Dothan Leisure Services is bringing the first skating rink to the city to make the area more family-friendly. “We’re really excited, we think this is going to be an excellent place to come with the...
A new synthetic ice rink opened to skaters for the first time Saturday. Dozens tried out the LRS Ice Rink — the first public outdoor ice skating rink in downtown Springfield in 20 years. The rink, on the lawn of the Old State Capitol, 526 E. Adams St., is a joint partnership between the Sangamon CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) class and the building trades class from the Capital Area Career Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a sign that the holidays are approaching in Colorado Springs: the ice skating rink is being set up in Acacia Park and will open to the public this Friday. The outdoor rink is opening in a new spot on the north side of Acacia Park, according to the city.
The post Outdoor ice skating rink returns to downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Baseball fans, we know the off-season can definitely be a bit depressing. The winter months being spent counting down the days until Spring Training and Opening Day is rough. Though for Los Angeles Dodgers fans, their winter blues might be calmed as the team shared on Monday their plans to host a winter festival at Dodger Stadium.
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The city of Lawrenceburg will be kicking off the holiday season by opening its ice skating rink this weekend. Lawrenceburg's Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, which is a covered outdoor skating rink, will open on Saturday and will remain open through Jan. 9. The ice rink is located...
There are outdoor ice skating nearby that are open seasonally and indoors locations for year-round fun. You don’t have to be the best skater to have fun! Families with kids of all ages should try out ice skating for great memory-making and also, you will laugh a lot and hopefully not come out with too many bumps from your falls. And, it’s exercise so that’s not bad either. Have fun and plan for hot chocolate too!
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Dust off those skates as ice skating rinks return to Hampton Roads for the holiday season. Here’s a list of some of the coolest places in town! Williamsburg The Liberty Ice Pavilion returns to the historic Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchant Square starting November 19, 2021 through […]
Last Thursday, Three Forks Mayor Sean Gifford was hard at work painting the warming hut at the new City of Three Forks Ice Rink at Stevenson Park. If all goes as planned, Gifford hopes to open the rink to the public during the Christmas Stroll scheduled for Friday, December 3.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Now it’s starting to feel like the holiday season. The downtown Sacramento ice rink is set to open this week with a soft opening Thursday for Veterans Day and an official event on Friday morning. The rink is located at Ali Youssefi Square on 7th and K...
LYNNFIELD — One of the most popular winter activities at MarketStreet Lynnfield is back. The MarketStreet Ice Rink will open for an eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10
The post Ice rink is back at MarketStreet Lynnfield appeared first on Itemlive.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo are inviting the community to go ice skating over the holidays. According to a news release, the rink will be open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9 at 260 South Church Avenue, in front of the Tucson Convention Center.
The season has arrived—skating season, that is. It’s opening day at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, located in Ali Youssefi Square at 7th and K streets. Come on out, do your figure eights and skate doubles in this vibrant urban setting. Opening day pricing is a steal: $2 admission, skates...
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center's (UNMC) outdoor skating rink will open on November 27 for the holiday season, according to a press release from UNMC. The rink is located just east of 42nd Street between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, and it will run from...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Skaters have returned to the ice at Central Park‘s Wollman Rink. It reopened Sunday with several performances to kick off the winter skating season. The rink had been operated by the Trump Organization, but New York City terminated the contract after the riot at the U.S....
Comments / 0