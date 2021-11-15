ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

N'Keal Harry absolutely bullied the Browns as a blocker, and the Patriots were impressed

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQEFy_0cxVgTQA00

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry caught one pass for 30 yards on Sunday. However, he made several key plays that did not go unnoticed by his teammate.

Harry played a key role as a blocker, using every bit of his six-foot-four, 225-pound frame to set up plays for his teammates. He played a vital role on an end-around play that was taken by Kendrick Bourne for 17 yards. He also managed to clear space for running back Rhamondre Stevenson to dash into the end zone for a touchdown.

Bourne had a productive day, catching four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. He showed his dual-threat abilities, running the ball for chunks of yardage.

“N’Keal Harry, man. Shoutout to him,” Bourne said after the game, via NESN.com’s Zach Cox. “He made a lot of tremendous blocks today, getting the edge started. On a couple of those runs, he helped me get the edge, and it looked really good out there.”

As Harry looks to carve his niche in the New England offense, strong blocking efforts could help him do so moving forward.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry pancaking Myles Garrett was pretty epic

The New England Patriots are riding a four-game winning streak following their undressing of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. There were a host of standout performers from the game, but one particular player’s contributions might’ve been glossed over by fans in real time. Believe it or not, we’re talking about...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Panthers inactives: N’Keal Harry out, J.C. Jackson active

It was a busy week for those who follow the injury report, as the New England Patriots loaded it up full of players that were “questionable.” Good news, however, is that only one player from that final list on Friday will end up missing Sunday’s game versus the Carolina Panthers. Interestingly enough, it’s the second straight week that we’ve seen such tactics.
NFL
MassLive.com

N’Keal Harry inactive for Patriots-Panthers game, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold ready for Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The Patriots won’t have N’Keal Harry on Sunday afternoon against the Panthers. The wide receiver is inactive after landing on the injury report with a knee issue on Friday. Harry made the trip to North Carolina — he was out warming up early — but he’s not ready to go. It’s the 15th game Harry has missed due to injury in his first three seasons with the team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Blocker#American Football#Nesn Com
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who had ball from Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass gets his haul of gifts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who ended up with the football from Tom Brady 600th touchdown pass has received his bounty of gifts from the team. Byron Kennedy was in a seat in the end zone section at Raymond James Stadium where wide receiver Mike Evans caught Brady's record-breaking pass. Evans then tossed the football into the stands where Kennedy grabbed it. Kennedy then gave it to a Bucs official.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers fans are pretty worried about Aaron Rodgers right now. Rodgers returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but was pretty rusty. He threw for 292 yards, but without a touchdown and with one pick in a 17-0 Packers win. The Packers removed Rodgers from...
NFL
Golf Digest

The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy