Presidential Election

Feinstein poised to move into presidential line of succession if Democrats keep Senate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Senate's longest-serving Democrat announced Monday he won't run for reelection next year, a decision that would move Sen. Dianne Feinstein into the role and potentially into the presidential line of succession. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont chose to retire after serving eight terms in the Senate....

Washington Post

Progressives have a Republican soulmate in the Senate. His name is Josh Hawley.

Never have so many in Washington been so eager to expand government’s responsibilities in so many ways. No federal official, however, has an agenda of government enlargement as ambitious and comprehensive as that of Missouri’s freshman Republican senator. Josh Hawley’s bipartisanship invites progressives to share the fun of making government greater than ever.
POLITICO

3 female senators have Kyrsten Sinema's back: They say focus on what she wears to vote is "sexist."

Sinema called the focus on her fashion from some journalists "very inappropriate" in an interview with POLITICO this week. What happened: Three women senators — Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — called the focus by some in the media on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) clothing "sexist" in a letter to the editor of the New York Times.
Vanity Fair

Republicans Are Sure to Make Life Hell for Democrats If They Win Back Congress

Soon after he was censured Wednesday for posting a deranged murder fantasy about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar—whose own family members describe him as “unhinged” and a “sociopath”—retweeted the offending video and a “Gosar life” meme depicting him in a gold chain and sunglasses. In doing so, the Arizona congressman embodied the essence of Donald Trump’s GOP: a party both dangerous in its extremism and pitiable in its idiocy, united not around a serious governing philosophy but around trolling and the accumulation of power.
KREX

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
Ohio Capital Journal

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
crossroadstoday.com

Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the nomination of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world’s central banks are increasingly confronting. Their opposition comes as...
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

