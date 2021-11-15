ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) Acquires ACE Cider

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced the acquisition of ACE Cider, The California...

theregistrysf.com

Treasury Wine Estates to Acquire Napa’s Frank Family Vineyards for $315MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to industry reporting, the property is expected to trade for $315 million). November 17th – Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE), one of the world’s largest wine companies, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to acquire the highly acclaimed Frank Family Vineyards (FFV), including the historic winery, brand and vineyard holdings. The transaction is expected to close in December 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) to Acquire Norfolk Marine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Norfolk Marine Inc., which will expand the Company’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. and enhance new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) to Acquire SimpleNexus for Cash and Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SimpleNexus in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion. SimpleNexus seamlessly unites the people, systems, and stages of the home buying process into a single end-to-end experience, enabling loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents to manage the homeownership journey in the palm of their hands.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

RumbleOn Inc. (RMBL) Acquires Freedom Powersports

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation's largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Freedom Powersports, including the business and powersports dealerships operated at 13 locations in Texas, Georgia and Alabama. The addition of Freedom Powersports will expand RumbleOn's national presence to over 55 locations. The anticipated acquisition supports RumbleOn's growth strategy by expanding and strengthening its omnichannel offering. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN) to Acquire 30dB, Inc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is proud to announce a signed letter of intent to acquire 30dB, Inc. and integrate its technologies and operations into Digitalage, Hop-on’s decentralized social media, entertainment, and journalism platform. More information on 30dB can be found on their website at https://www.30db.com/.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Acquires Vive Active

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vive Active (“Vive”). Introduced in 2017 in Sydney, Australia, Vive is a high-growth, profitable Australian fitness company that offers reformer and mat Pilates workouts through in-studio, at-home streaming and on-demand classes. Vive was founded with the mission to disrupt the traditional Pilates category by offering a new, innovative approach to Pilates that aims to transform both bodies and minds.
FITNESS
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 IGM Biosciences, Inc. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Decker Lisa Lynn

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These securities...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company's stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Tristar Acquisition I For: Nov 17 Filed by: MOUNGER WILLIAM M II

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Transfers of Class B ordinary shares by Tristar Holdings I LLC ("Sponsor") to members of the management...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholders Approve Merger with an affiliate of The Jordan Company

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that its stockholders approved the proposed merger of Echo and Einstein Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Einstein MidCo, LLC ("Parent"), a Delaware limited liability company and an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P., a global private equity firm, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 9, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merger Sub and Parent. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into Echo, with Echo surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger").
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Impinj Inc (PI) PT Raised to $95 at Canaccord Genuity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) to $95.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Impinj reported Q3/21 results well...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cara Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

