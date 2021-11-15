ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Grandmother and teen she mistakenly texted to reunite for 6th Thanksgiving

By Drew Weisholtz
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sweetest Thanksgiving tradition this side of candied yams is back!. Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench will once again get together for the holiday, six years after she accidentally sent him a text inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, believing she had texted her own grandson. “We are all set...

www.aol.com

Comments / 25

Veronica Powell
7d ago

it goes to show there is still hope for the world in regards to the race issues that have exploded within the last 2 years! there has always been race issues but since covid happened it seems the world has lost they dam minds! I love that they have continued this tradition for 6 yrs now & i hope it continues for many more years!!!!

Reply
12
HealWorld
8d ago

God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob is in control. I'm show you something here: Hebrews 13:1-2 KJV Bible: Let brotherly love continue.2 Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares**** For those who say things from feeding their own feelings and beliefs, I will tell you truth that God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob know is the truth. I have seen an Angel before he was around 8 feet tall he looked like the appearance of a Winged Angel.I know that the God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob have a variety of Angel's who meets his Works. Read Matthew 25:32-46 KJV Bible.

Reply(1)
8
YoArekusanda
7d ago

I just love this story. One mistaken text message evolved into a life long friendship. This is one of those small things that restores a little of my faith in humanity.

Reply(1)
7
