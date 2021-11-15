Grandmother and teen she mistakenly texted to reunite for 6th Thanksgiving
By Drew Weisholtz
8 days ago
The sweetest Thanksgiving tradition this side of candied yams is back!. Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench will once again get together for the holiday, six years after she accidentally sent him a text inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, believing she had texted her own grandson. “We are all set...
The ex-husband of the woman whose kids were living alone in a deplorable Texas apartment had helped parent the children, including her 8-year-old son whose remains were discovered inside the home, his family said. Daryl “Wayne” Towner pitched in with the four boys during his marriage to Gloria Williams, who...
A woman whose fiancé expects her to cook Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20 of his relatives has taken to Reddit to vent. She said that over the past four years she has been “single-handedly” cooking and hosting Thanksgiving for his massive family, but she doesn’t want to this year as she hasn’t been well and has never been thanked for her efforts over the previous years.
A touching video is going viral on TikTok because it shows an amazing act of gratitude and selflessness. Photographer Kelsey Griffith posted a video from her wedding that has a twist. As her and her father approach the altar, her dad holds out his hand and invites her stepfather to join them the rest of the way.
Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
As any mom to a baby knows, you certainly have your hands full. But imagine having 21 babies of your own – that’s Kristina Ozturk’s life. The 24-year-old, from Batumi, Georgia, and millionaire businessman husband Galip, 57, have paid $195,500 to surrogates between March last year and July this year.
sad dog during the holidaysMaria Korneeva Getty Images|istockphotos. The holidays are approaching and my family and I are expected to visit my mom's for the gathering. It was one of my favorite times of the year growing up as a child, however, that was ages ago. I met my now-husband when I was 16 years od and we had our first child early in high school. Of course, this wasn't planned, but my aunt reacted as if I woke up and said "make me a mom." For the past 5 years, she makes a point to compare me to my cousin. "Brittany graduated at the top of her class with no babies, Brittany went on a cruise last month, because she waited to have kids, Britt couldn't make it because she wasn't feeling well, you know she's still my little baby (sideways glance at me)" I graduated the same year as my cousin, as well as my husband for the record and we pay rent in our own house while she stays rent-free at home. Every get-together my aunt and several other relatives belittle me in front of my daughter, make rude remarks towards my husband, and pretty much make me feel like the black sheep. How do I put up with my family during these upcoming holidays when all they opt to do is belittle me and criticize my mere existence? Is it wrong if I respond? I love the holiday and my family, but I don't feel like dealing with the negativity. - Kim.
The Houston mom accused of abandoning her three young boys after her boyfriend allegedly beat her fourth child to death, leaving the kids in a squalid apartment for nearly a year with the decomposing corpse, underwent a drastic change after linking up with the man now accused of killing her 8-year-old son, according to the grandmother of one of the survivors.
Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
Their childhood picture came true — only this time, their babies are real and not balloons. When sisters Brie Dietz, 35 and Chaulet Barba, 33, were respectively 6 and 4, they had no idea their pretend simultaneous pregnancies would one day become reality. But that’s just what happened to the...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -With Thanksgiving this week and Christmas just a month after that, it’s a time of holiday cheer and celebration for many across Central Texas. For others, however, this can be an extremely challenging time, especially, those who are not able to spend the holidays with loved ones they have lost.
