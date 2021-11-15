ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragon 28 (FNA) Circular External Fixation System Cleared by FDA

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) ("PARAGON"), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle...

Paragon 28, Inc. Circular External Fixation System Cleared by FDA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given 501(k) marketing clearance to its Circular External Fixation System. The Circular External Fixation System, expected to commercially launch in early 2022, will complement Paragon 28’s comprehensive internal fixation portfolio and further expands Paragon 28’s product offering in the foot and ankle space.
