Clear skies overnight; chilly temps expected over next few days across New Jersey

New Jersey will see below-average temperatures over the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperature will struggle to get out of the 50s for the next two days.

Monday evening will see some clouds, followed by mainly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the mid-30s.

Tuesday will see mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s. Clear weather will remain overnight, with lows around 34 degrees.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by an increase of clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-50s. Wednesday night will see partly clouds skies with lows in the upper-40s.

Thursday will see a slight temperature increase, with highs in the mid-60s. Mostly clear skies are expected. Clouds will develop Thursday evening, with some rain developing overnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper-30s.

Friday will see mostly clear skies with highs in the upper-40s. Clear skies will remain overnight, with lows around 34 degrees.